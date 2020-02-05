Nine OBU students will perform during the 46th annual Concerto-Aria Concert Sunday, Feb. 16. The concert will take place in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

The first Concerto-Aria concert was organized in 1974 as a way for outstanding musical performers to be able to appear with a live orchestra and perform repertoire from the great catalogues of piano concertos and opera arias. Some years later, instrumental concertos and other works were included in the performances, including original compositions by student composers.

Students performing in the concert include junior music education major Katherine Logan from Amarillo, Texas. She will perform “Quando men vo” from the opera “La Boheme” by Giacomo Puccini. Junior instrumental music major Alex Benito from Durant, Oklahoma, will play soprano saxophone on the Villa-Lobos “Fantasia for Saxophone, Strings and Horns.” Senior music education major Anne Aguayo from Merida, Mexico, will perform “Una voce popo fa” from the Rossini opera “The Barber of Seville.” Laura Stewart, a junior musical arts major from Enid, Oklahoma, will perform the Bruch “Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26.” Junior vocal music education major Makalah Jessup, from Mesquite, Texas, will perform the “Habanera” from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen.”

Freshman music education major Christian Celis, from Justin, Texas, will perform Rossini’s “Variations for Clarinet.” Senior musical arts major Kalyne Henrichsen from Hasting, Minnesota, will perform “Adieu, notre petite table” from the opera “Manon” by Massenet. Senior vocal performance major Marlee Sedgwick from Colorado Springs will perform “Laurie’s Song” from the Aaron Copland opera “Tenderland,” while junior piano performance major Rachel Darvin from Stroud, Oklahoma, will perform the first movement of “Piano Concerto No. 3” by Camille Saint-Saens.

The event takes place the evening before the annual Fine Arts Main Event (FAME), when students are invited to campus to experience all areas of the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts, while participating in auditions and portfolio reviews. Visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/fine-arts-main-event to view the schedule and register.

