By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

NORMAN — For Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, it’s time to turn talk into action.

It’s not that the Sooners weren’t markedly improved on defense in 2019 — they were — but with a full year in Norman under his belt and his first full cycle of recruits wrapping up after Wednesday’s late signing day, production becomes more important than expectations.

The Sooners were expected to add only four-star defensive end Reggie Grimes to the mix Wednesday.

Last year, OU’s signing class was virtually finished when Grinch arrived, as the Sooners added just one player — linebacker David Ugwoegbu — after Grinch came aboard.

Of the 10 defensive players in this year’s class — Grimes included — four were committed by Sept. 6.

“A lot of these guys believed in the vision that we had defensively before it was put out there on the field,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. “We’re going to continue to get great players there with the momentum that we have defensively, the trajectory that we have defensively.”

Heading into Wednesday, the Sooners had Rivals.com’s 13th-ranked recruiting class in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, much of that ranking comes thanks to offensive recruiting.

Of the nine Sooners commits or signees on the Rivals250 list of the top prospects in the class, only two — Grimes at 142 and safety Bryson Washington at 190 — are defensive recruits.

And while stars and recruiting rankings don’t matter on an individual level — there are plenty of stories of five-star recruits becoming busts and plenty more of two-star or lower players blossoming into stars — they generally matter in the collective. The programs that recruit the highest-rated classes generally have the most success on the field.

“We know we’ve got to continue to get better personnel,” Riley said in the aftermath of the Peach Bowl loss to LSU. “Right now, we’ve got a lot of good personnel, but there’s still a handful of teams across the country, from top to bottom, that have better personnel than we do. That’s just what it is. … We’ve got to continue to build the talent base across the whole team, and I think especially defensively.”

And while the raw numbers are similar to recent classes — OU also signed two Rivals250 defensive players in the 2019 class, for example — there is some reason for optimism both in the short and long term.

Short-term, the Sooners’ defense also added three of the top 25 junior college players in the country — defensive linemen Perrior Winfrey and Joshua Ellison plus safety Justin Harrington.

Those players should be able to provide immediate help and depth for two groups that desperately needed it in this class.

“What makes really good teams really good is depth — to be able to plug guys in because there are things throughout the season, obviously, between injuries (or) maybe just needing a guy to get a blow during the game,” cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said. “You’ve gotta have depth.”

Looking beyond just the 2020 season, the Sooners’ appear more focused in recruiting, prioritizing certain skill sets and pursuing those throughout the process instead of scrambling near the end of the recruiting cycle.

A big part of that is the tone and expectations set by Grinch.

“He’s probably the biggest unicorn I met in this recruiting process,” said McGuinness linebacker Bryden Walker, who signed with the Sooners in December. “I think there came a point to where every coach was telling me the same thing, but Coach Grinch, he just continued to be 100 percent real.

“He just brought something new that I had never experienced from anybody and it was just refreshing.”

While Grinch, Riley and the Sooners expect to be better defensively this year, the real payoff recruiting wise for the changes Riley made after the 2018 season — most notably bringing in Grinch — won’t fully start showing itself until the 2021 recruiting cycle.

“Players are going to grow up now knowing they’re going to come to Oklahoma to play great defense,” Riley said. “That’s what is expected. Last year was a real positive, especially with what we were able to do in the end. I think this year has been a great step, and there are more steps to come.”