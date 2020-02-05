The Office of Governor Kevin Stitt announced today that the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has selected the State of Oklahoma to receive three $100,000 fitness centers through their 2020 DON’T QUIT! Campaign.

“To improve outcomes in Oklahoma, we must begin promoting wellness through education at a young age,” said Gov. Stitt. “I am excited to work with the NFGFC to offer this great opportunity to our elementary and middle schools across the state, and I look forward to seeing how these state-of-the-art facilities will help to move the needle in improving the health outcomes for the next generation of Oklahomans.”

The NFGFC will deliver a DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three Oklahoma elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted starting Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and will run through Friday, March 20, 2020. Schools interested in applying for a DON’T QUIT! fitness center can fill out a short application along with a written essay or video. To download an application and access more information, visit http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Kevin Stitt immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state Oklahoma. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the NFGFC.

The NFGFC has delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 32 states and Washington, DC, with a goal of reaching all 50 states. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.