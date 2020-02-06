Oklahoma teachers and state employees will not receive pay raises next year under a budget proposal from Gov. Kevin Stit.

Stitt unveiled Monday his executive budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The budget outlines the governor’s top priorities for next year, and serves as a starting point for budget negotiations with legislators.

Mike Mazzei, Stitt’s budget secretary, said the governor’s focus right now is to protect state finances so state employees can receive pay raises down the road. Early budget projections showed the state is likely to have a flat budget next year. Most state agency funding is kept flat under Stitt’s budget proposal.

The current fiscal year budget appropriated enough for average teacher pay raises of $1,220 and state employee pay raises up to $1,440. Secretary of State Michael Rogers, who also doubles as Stitt’s education secretary, said the average teacher pay raise this year was $1,781 when the state funding was combined with contributions from local school districts.

The budget proposal includes $11 million to annualize the teacher pay raises appropriated this year.

Stitt’s budget proposes funding $25.3 million in gubernatorial priorities. The nearly $8.1 billion spending plan does not include an additional $163 million in one-time spending. The governor hopes to spark a discussion with legislators about how to spend those funds.

Some or all of those funds could be combined with other funding sources to provide state retirees a cost-of-living adjustment — a top priority for state legislators, Mazzei said. But Stitt’s budget guru hinted that offering retirees a 4% cost-of-living adjustment at a cost of $1 billion could be more generous than the state can afford next year. A 2% adjustment could be doable, he said.

One of Stitt’s top priorities is improving the state’s AA- credit rating, which calls for a conservative budgeting approach, Mazzei said.

The governor also proposes doubling the capacity of the state’s Rainy Day Fund so it can hold up to $2 billion. Voters would have to approve raising the cap from 15% of certified collections to 30% through a state question.

Stitt’s budget also proposes squirreling away an additional $100 million into state reserve accounts. State reserves sit at just over $1 billion after Stitt directed the state to save an additional $200,000 last year, an idea that was hotly debated.

Legislative Democrats indicated they intend to fight against putting away more money in state savings accounts.

The state has too many needs that have been unmet, Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd said. She also questioned what sort of economic downturn it would take to justify tapping state reserves.

• $3 million for the governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund, an economic development fund used to lure businesses and jobs to Oklahoma.

• $2 million for Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell’s efforts to create a cohesive brand for the state.

• $50 million for technology improvements at state agencies.

• $6 million to reduce the Developmental Disability Services waiting list by 10%, or about 600 people.

• $10 million for the Digital Transformation Fund.

• Fast-track transportation projects to improve rural, two-lane highways and high-volume urban interchanges by taking advantage of federal loan programs.

• $4 million in appropriations and $1.5 million in reimbursements for the state to become Real ID compliant.

• $4.9 million for the Oklahoma State University Medical Authority for physician recruitment and equipment needs.

What’s not in the governor’s budget proposal

• The budget proposal does not include any funding for the governor’s proposed Medicaid expansion plan, SoonerCare 2.0.

The state’s share of Medicaid expansion, which would be between $100 million and $150 million does not need to be appropriated next year, Mazzei said. The earliest SoonerCare 2.0 could take effect would be in fiscal year 2022 because it will take time for the state to apply for the federal waiver and prepare for the expansion, he said.

• Also not included, is any of the money the state took in through various opioid settlements. The Purdue Pharma settlement is still tied up in court, but Stitt’s budget does not allocate the funding from the Teva settlement, which has already been placed in state account to be used for opioid abatement.

• Mazzei said the governor is hoping to tackle broad tax code changes next year so he plans to shy away from approving new tax credits this year.