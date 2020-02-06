The American Bull Riding Federation’s National Bull Riding Finals is set for two performances this Saturday, Feb. 8, at Shawnee’s Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

The event will feature top bull fighters such as KC Cooper, Tanner Fanning and Coby Fleitman. Also appearing is rodeo clown Frank McCilvain, Jr.

Performance times are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and admission is $10.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Super Pro Bull Riding Event will take place at 2 p.m. in the Otto Krause Arena in the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. Admission is $10.