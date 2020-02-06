After approximately 30 minutes deliberating over a drug trafficking case on Monday, Feb. 3., a Carter County jury found Christopher Alan Vaughn guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Due to prior narcotic-related convictions, the jury was required to sentence Vaughn, 33, to life without parole. The trafficking charges were filed on Jan. 29, 2018 after an investigator with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office coordinated a controlled buy of an ounce of methamphetamine on Nov. 28, 2017.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Underwood presented the state’s case to the jury and detailed the evidence revealed during the trial in a press release.

Carter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eric Yarborough was the state’s first witness to testify, according to the press release.

Yarborough was the lead investigator on the case and told the jury he coordinated a team of law enforcement officers from his own office, the Ardmore Police Department’s narcotics division and agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

During his testimony, Yarborough further went into detail about how he arranged and executed a purchase of methamphetamine from Vaughn, who was known to law enforcement for his previous narcotic activities. According to the press release, law enforcement identified Vaughn as a high value target.

Darren Culley, a former investigator with APD’s narcotics division at the time, then explained how he took surveillance of and photographed the transaction between Vaughn and an undercover OBN agent.

The OBN agent also testified during the trial, identifying Vaughn as the individual who sold him an ounce of methamphetamine for $500. The agent went on to describe how OBN assists other law enforcement agencies in active targeting of individuals selling controlled dangerous substances.

The state’s final witness, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation senior criminalist Kristie Lemmons, confirmed that the samples received during the transaction tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the press release.

“I would like to thank all of the law enforcement officers involved in this investigation for their excellent work in what was an air-tight case, but I would like to particularly recognize deputy investigator Yarborough for his outstanding handling of this matter,” Underwood said in the press release. “Finally I would like to express my gratitude to our Carter County jurors who listened so attentively throughout the trial. Their verdict and recommended sentence was certainly supported by the evidence and the law.”