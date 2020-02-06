Submitted bids were opened this week; six contractors put their hats in the ring to compete for an upcoming project set to upgrade and replace the city's outdoor early warning system.

According to the official request for bids, the project is at multiple locations within Shawnee proper. It may include up to 22 sites, but may not be a total of 22 sites. “The project is designed to create a modern, efficient and automated early warning system for the City of Shawnee,” the bid request reads. “The Project involves upgrade and replacement of the existing system with both hardware and software.”

Among other things, the project is to include replacement of existing poles with 60 ft. poles, rotating siren heads, VHF base station/transmission lines interfacing with existing antenna and lines, and the addition of automated software compatible with the National Weather Service alerting system to include mobile application.

The project also includes two alternates — to add the capability for voice alerts on three of the existing sites and solar charging on all sites.

The contract, once awarded, is to be completed within 120 days of notice to proceed.

Base bids were offered in a range between $300,000 and $900,000.

Bidders were:

• American Signal Corp, out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, offered a base bid of $311,373.01, Alt. 1 — $883 (per), Alt. 2 — $1,750 (per);

• Acoustic Technology Inc., from East Boston, Massachusetts did not offer a base bid, but did submit estimates for Alt. 1, at $498,117.71, and Alt. 2, at $527,149.71;

• Joe Goddard Ent. LLC, based in Edmond, offered a base bid of $303,180.97, Alt. 1 — $332,638.33, Alt. 2 — $339,642.97;

• Federal Signal Corp., out of University Park, Illinois, offered a base bid of $298,664.73, Alt. 1 — $42,250, Alt. 2 — $28,050;

• Bearcom, from Broken Arrow only offered a base bid, which was $909,919.33; and

• SafetyCom Inc., from Little Rock, Arkansas offered a base bid of $374,804, Alt. 1 — $9,800 (per), Alt. 2 — $3,795 (per)

The board unanimously voted to defer the item until bids could be reviewed.

Watch for updates.