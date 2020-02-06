The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Feb. 4

Leonard Ray Henderson, 37, on charges of failure to pay child support.

Stephen Lee Jones, 38, on charges of domestic abuse.

Garrett Duane Morgan, 25, on charges of obedience to stop or yield sign and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 4

Chad Allen Davis, 38, on charges of home repair fraud.

Dewey Police Department

Feb. 4

Michael Elias, 61, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, proof of security verification, paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving without any headlights.