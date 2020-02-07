With a wintery mix coming in Tuesday night, the Healdton Bulldogs had to make an abrupt change of plans for their game against Empire.

With a wintery mix coming in Tuesday night, the Healdton Bulldogs had to make an abrupt change of plans for their game against Empire. HHS ended up playing first on the road, and the change didn’t bring the desired result as Healdton fell 64-51. Empire led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, before leading 34-26 at the end of the first half. Healdton responded in the third with a 16-11 run to cut the deficit to 46-42, before Empire sealed the game with a 20-9 run in the fourth. Colton Pickelsimer led Healdton with 18 points, followed by Ryan Moody with 12 points. Boys Velma-Alma 48 Ringling 27 Home was a cold place for the Ringling Blue Devils Tuesday night as they were defeated by the No. 5 Velma-Alma Comets. Ringling was outscored 13-6 in the first quarter, before the Blue Devils got back in the game with a 7-2 run to make it 15-13 for the Comets going to the break. V-A though had an answer in the third as the Comets went on a 15-4 run to regain the momentum, before finishing the game off in the fourth with an 18-10 run. Jaxon Perry was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with eight points. Springer 73 Thackerville 35 For the second time in just over a week, the Springer Cardinals ran wild against the Thackerville Wildcats, this time doing it at home Tuesday night. The victory moved the Cardinals to 16-7 on the season. Individual stats were not available as of press time. Pauls Valley 70 Davis 45 The Davis Wolves ran into a little trouble on the road Tuesday night as they were defeated by the Pauls Valley Panthers. Davis was down 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, before a 25-15 run kept the Panthers in front going to the break. Both teams scored 17 points in the third quarter before the Wolves were outscored 11-6 in the fourth. Jett Martin led the Wolves with 17 points in the game followed by Dane Parker with nine points. In other boys action Tuesday night, Marietta defeated Calera 68-60, while the Dickson Comets were defeated 50-40 by Kingston at home. Girls Comanche 58 Lone Grove 49 Just one day after dropping out of the Class 3A polls, the Lone Grove Lady Horns nearly got back some momentum at Tommy D. Weast Gymnasium in Comanche. Unfortunately, the No. 7 Comanche Lady Indians managed to escape with a narrow nine point victory, handing the Lady Horns their fourth straight loss and dropping them to 11-8 on the season. Comanche opened the game with a 20-4 run in the first quarter, before the Lady Horns responded with a 17-point second quarter to make it a 36-21 game at the break. Comanche managed to outscore Lone Grove 14-12 in the third, before the Lady Horns finished strong with a 16-8 run in the fourth. Malea McMurtrey led Lone Grove with 17 points followed by Malil Coe with 16 points. Marietta 54 Calera 20 The Marietta Lady Indians had little trouble at home Tuesday night as they defeated a short handed Calera squad in blowout fashion. Marietta raced out to an 11-1 lead in the first quarter, before going on a 14-7 run to end the first half. The Lady Indians kept up the pressure with a 16-9 run in the third quarter, before Marietta finished the game with a 13-3 run in the fourth. Reagan Denham led Marietta with 16 points followed by Yaslin Sanchez with nine points. Pauls Valley 35 Davis 33 Once again 30 plus points proved to not be enough for the Davis Lady Wolves as they were handed a fourth straight defeat Tuesday night on the road against Pauls Valley. PV led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, before a 9-7 run by the Pantherettes gave them an 18-15 lead going to the break. Davis tried to keep pace with a seven point third quarter, but saw its rally fall short in the fourth as they held Pauls Valley to just nine points. Jolee Grinstead led Davis with nine points followed by Grace Murphy with eight points. In other girls action Tuesday night, Dickson’s Lady Comets were defeated 68-53 against Kingston, while Ringling was defeated 42-35 at home against Velma-Alma.