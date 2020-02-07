Thursday night’s Oklahoma Baptist-Southeastern Oklahoma State game came down to a pair of roommates making a nifty play in the final seconds.

Senior guard Rashad Lewis, who splashed in the game-winning 17-footer at the buzzer Saturday in a thrilling victory over Henderson State, was part of a winning play again. This time he drove the heart of the lane, made a wraparound pass against the Southeastern defense to teammate Dishon Lowery, who scored the game-winning bucket with 1.3 seconds to go as the Bison stunned the Savage Storm, 64-63, in Great American Conference play at the Noble Complex.

“Rashad knows how to make the right play and plays good defense,” said Lowery, who poured in a game-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. “He makes the best out of what the situation is or whatever happens. Rashad is one of the most dynamic players I’ve played with. His knowledge and skill level is above so many.”

Lowery says that he and Lewis often visit about game scenarios since they are roommates.

“Rashad continues to have a great senior season. He keeps making winning play after winning play and he’s playing great defense and providing good leadership,” said OBU head coach Jason Eaker. “He is proving me right of how special of a guard he is.”

Lewis, the 5-foot, 9-inch senior graduate transfer from Mercer University, tallied 13 points and handed out a team-high six assists, including the big one which led to the game-winning score by Lowery. Harrison Stoddart, a 6-7 junior, chipped in 11 points, eight boards and three blocked shots to the Bison attack.

Lowery, the 6-7 senior post, knocked down 7-of-14 shots from the floor and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw stripe as five of his rebounds came off the offensive glass.

Lewis was 5-of-11 from the field overall, but drained 3-of-6 attempts from 3-point territory and was one of two OBU players to collect two steals. Brantly Thompson also recorded a pair of steals to go with his eight points and four boards. Jaquan Simms ended up with seven points for the winners.

A’Torey Everett led the Savage Storm with 16 points and reigning GAC Player of the Year Kevin Buckingham finished with 15.

That pair, along with Lowery and Lewis for the Bison, had a sparring scoring session down the stretch. In fact in the final 5:35, all of the Savage Storm scoring came from Buckingham and Everett while Lowery and Lewis were doing the same for OBU.

The Bison held a 55-50 lead after a Stoddart trey off a Lewis kick-out pass with 5:50 to go.

But Southeastern countered with a 6-0 run, triggered by back-to-back baskets by Buckingham and an Everett score with 2:55 remaining.

From there the team traded punches. After Lewis hit a jumper near the free-throw line via Lewis pass, Buckingham retaliated with a trey on the other end to make it 59-57 with 1:54 left.

Two Lowery charity tosses tied it up at 59 with 1:32 remaining.

However, with 1:00 to play, Everett hit a basket to put the Savage Storm up 61-59. But Lewis, accustomed to clutch scenarios in recent games, rattled in a 23-foot 3-pointer with 37 seconds left, putting OBU back on top at 62-61.

Once again, Everett responded on the other end with a score to make it 63-62 in favor of the Savage Storm with 16 seconds to go.

That’s when Lewis and Lowery executed their magnificent play.

Southeastern had a chance but a near half-court attempt was way off the mark as the buzzer sounded.

Kellen Manek tacked on 11 points for the Savage Storm while Adam Dworsky and Kayo Goncalves chipped in eight apiece.

The Savage Storm shot 41.5% from the floor to the Bison’s 35.1%. Southeastern had five of its six 3-point makes in the second half. OBU had only six 3-point conversions as well.

“It was a big-time win for our team. Southeastern is the best team in our league. They have an amazing coach and a first-class team and program,” Eaker said. “I’m proud of our players’ effort.”

The Bison, 14-7 on the season and 9-6 in the GAC, will play at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Savage Storm dropped to 17-5 and 11-4.