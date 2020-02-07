Three burglary suspects were arrested and jailed Friday after a three-mile high-speed pursuit near the Macomb area.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth said Travis Pacheco, 36, AnnaMarie Stephens, 18, and Tyler McCune, 25, were all jailed on several complaints of burglary and possession of stolen property. Stephens, who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the chase, is also being held on a complaint of attempting to elude police; formal charges have not been filed.

Booth said it all began with a call from a resident about a suspicious vehicle. The woman reported someone was in her shed and someone was ringing the doorbell, so she barricaded herself in a bedroom and called deputies.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer responded and was looking in the area when a vehicle was spotted and he attempted a traffic stop. Booth said a pursuit ensued at a high rate of speed and ended after about three miles, with the three suspects detained.

As all the events unfolded, another deputy was in the area taking another burglary report, Booth said, with Palmer also seeing property in the suspect vehicle. A burglary victim also identified some stolen property as well, the sheriff said, and deputies also found more stolen property that hadn't even been discovered and reported as being stolen.

Booth said Friday's stop involves several different cases. Some of the items stolen and recovered included saws and other types of tools, a metal detector, a wood chipper and even part of an electric gate from one of the victim's homes.

The cases remain under investigation, but reports will be turned over to the district attorney's office for consideration of formal charges.