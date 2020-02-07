The Bible Church

Revival Time starts Feb. 9

Starting on Feb. 9 the Bible Church will kick off a revival with Rev. Doyle Edwards from Tulsa Okla. Sunday evening will start at 6 p.m and Monday through Wednesday evening service starting at 7 p.m. Rev. Doyle Edwards is a well known Evangelist and travels all over the U.S. delivering inspired messages, finding and saving the lost, healing the sick, and of course encouraging the saints.

A tremendous line up of music and singers are all ready scheduled: The Glover Family from Sedan, Kan., Mary Kim with her fiddle, Chuck Smith with his guitar, Ethel Smith with her beautiful voice, Happ Edwards, voted Song writer of the Year with Through the Country Gospel Music Association, will also be singing her songs of praise.

The doors will open one hour early every service, so come get a good seat and be ready for a great revival!

For more information please call Pastor Waymond White at 918-213-5245