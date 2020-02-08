Prague’s boys offset a 3-point shooting frenzy by Latta to register a 52-45 triumph Friday night.

Latta rang up 10 field goals from 3-point range, including four by Bryce Ireland, who led all scorers with 21.

Prague (14-7) received double-figure scoring from Trip Davis (12), Colby Smith (10) and Blestin Miller (10).

Prague was also productive from beyond the 3-point arc with eight successes, as Isaiah Bias, Nate Lester and Miller posted two apiece.

“We played under control and had few turnovers,” Prague head coach Nate Greer said. “Our man defense is coming together. We did a good job of helping each other and rebounded well.”

Prague outscored the hosts 15-10 in the final quarter.

Girls

Latta 58, Prague 35

Class 2A third-ranked Latta chalked up 10 field goals from 3-point range.

Carson Dean canned five treys in leading the hosts with 17 points. Teammate Taryn Batterton added 11 points.

Dean recorded five 3-pointers, four in the third quarter as Latta outscored Prague 26-7 to take a 51-23 lead.

Latta piled up seven treys in the third quarter.

“They just lit it up, rained 3s,” Prague coach Benny Burnett said.

Latta also hit 12-of-12 charity tosses while Prague was 14 of 18.

Diana Manning headed Prague’s scoring with 16. Taylor Hodges added two treys while scoring nine points.

Burnett’s squad, 16-3, will entertain Chandler Tuesday night. It will be the fourth time the squads have met this year with Prague holding a 3-0 advantage.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.