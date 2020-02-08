The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Holiday Match campaign raised more than $2.3 million thanks to the generosity of Oklahomans and match partners APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

"We are so grateful for the generous commitments of our match partners," said Cassie Gilman, chief development officer of the Regional Food Bank. "Thanks to their generosity and leadership, they inspired others to support our mission."

The Regional Food Bank's campaign partners matched every gift made between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31 to the Holiday Match. The campaign will help to provide more than 9 million meals for the one in six Oklahomans who live with food insecurity.

“It is truly remarkable to see Oklahomans come together to help raise funds for the Regional Food Bank’s Holiday Match Campaign and the 2019 campaign was another big success,” said Scott Thomas, APMEX.com president. “Our community really stepped up and made a difference for thousands of Oklahomans who struggle with food insecurity. However, the need continues year-round and I hope this success encourages more of us to donate and volunteer because our efforts do make an impact.”

Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation, with one in six residents lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Campaigns like the Holiday Match help the Regional Food Bank distribute nearly one million pounds of food per week to its community-based partner agencies in central and western Oklahoma.

“Hunger is widespread in our state and affects countless families, children, seniors and veterans,” said John Cresap with the Cresap Family Foundation. “We are immensely proud to partner with the Regional Food Bank, Chesapeake Energy and APMEX.com and provide incentive for others to join the fight against hunger.”

The support of donors helps Oklahomans like Shamika. The food she receives monthly at the Moore Food & Resource Center help her feed her two children.

"Being able to shop here helps provide a lot of people like me with a great source of nutrition," Shamika says. "It really comes in handy and I look forward to coming here to see the different items they offer."

For every dollar donated, the Regional Food Bank can help provide four meals to those living with hunger.

“We are proud to continue our strong partnership with the Regional Food Bank as we fight to end hunger in Oklahoma. We thank our Chesapeake employees and the generous members of the community who helped raise funds this holiday season to help our neighbors in need, “said Doug Lawler, Chesapeake Energy Corporation president, chief executive officer and director.

Join the fight against hunger in Oklahoma by visiting rfbo.org.

About the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to nutritious food. Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the state's largest hunger-relief 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends meet. The Regional Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks. To join the fight to end hunger, visit rfbo.org.