Katie King drilled five 3-point field goals as Harrah upended youthful North Rock Creek 67-35 Friday night.

NORTH ROCK CREEK — Katie King drilled five 3-point field goals as Harrah upended youthful North Rock Creek 67-35 Friday night.

North Rock Creek, in its first year of varsity ball, doesn’t have a junior or senior on its roster. The Lady Cougars employ seven sophomores and four freshmen.

Sophomore Jayden Haney, NRC’s top scorer with 14, hit three 3-point field goals. Katlyn Masquas, Macy Buoy and Olivia Stacy notched five points each for NRC.

Masquas added five assists and four steals. Stacy finished with seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Lady Cougars are 4-13.

Harrah led 42-16 at halftime.

The North Rock Creek boys dropped a 65-44 decision to Harrah to fall to 8-12. The Cougars are made up of 11 sophomores and three freshmen.

Both North Rock Creek squads will be on the road against Wellston Tuesday and Jones Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.