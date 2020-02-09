Hello Shawnee! As I write this article on Wednesday evening, snow flakes are falling gently to the ground. Snow in Oklahoma is not that common, but very pretty, especially in February. This kind covered surfaces in a graceful sculpture of white.

Both Wednesday and Thursday were snow days for Shawnee Public Schools, and this meant the senior center was closed. For future reference, the senior center always follows the Shawnee Public Schools decision for inclement weather: If they close, we close. If they are delayed, we delay. If they are open, we will open. We want everyone to stay safe, so always use your own judgment, even if the center is open.

Our upcoming February activities will continue as planned. Tonight is the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club Valentine’s Day Dance at 7:00 p.m. in the Wood Room in the Senior Center At 401 N. Bell. Tickets are $3.00 for dancers and just $1.00 for spectators and supporters.

On Thursday, February 13 we will celebrate February Birthdays all day at the Senior Center with birthday cake, snacks, and beverages. All are invited to come celebrate with us, and anyone with a birthday in February is invited to sign their name and birthdate on our February Birthday poster.

“Beau” the Therapy Dog and his trainer Tony will be joining us at the Senior Center at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14. Come visit with Beau and enjoy some Valentine’s Day happiness.

Bingo will be held on Friday, February 14 at both locations. The Community Center Project Heart Bingo will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the Senior Center Bingo games starting at 1:00 p.m. The first Bingo card is free, and are just 4 for a $1.00 after that.

Junior Ranger Mitch from Boy Scout Troop #408 recently graced the Senior Center with six hours of volunteer work. Mitch and his parents help clean up inside the Municipal Auditorium, and then collected trash, leaves, and debris all around the center and Woodland Park. Thank you Mitch for your volunteer service!

Just to give you a heads up, the Senior Center will be closed on Monday, February 17 for Presidents Day. The Community Center at 804 S. Park will remains open and Project Heart will be serving lunch.

We hope you join us some day soon at either location, and be sure to tune in to listen to the “Mike in the Morning” Show on KGFF on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. You will find KGFF at 1450 AM or 100.9 FM and Mike will be highlighting Shawnee Senior Happenings.

Take care, and we look forward to seeing YOU at one of our CENTERS!