GROVE - The Ridgerunners played host to both the Skiatook Bulldogs and the Jay Bulldogs over the weekend, besting both teams and moving on to a 7-12 record on the year.

Grove 47, Skiatook 44

After a slow first two minutes of the game, Grove took the lead and kept it until late in the fourth quarter, where Skiatook temporarily took the lead, before the Ridgerunners regained it to win the game.

Grove started strong, scoring 14 points in the first quarter. Corbin Beal had seven, Aason Cross had a five and Braden Pittman had the final two. Skiatook was held to just four points in the quarter.

The second quarter was where the tables began to turn. The Bulldogs scored 14 points to close in on Grove's lead, but Cross scored five more and Hank Hacker hit a two-pointer to keep the lead and make the half time score 21-18.

The Ridgerunners expanded the lead in the third, scoring 16 points via Pittman (6), Emmanuel Crawford (4), Greg McCurdy (2), Colin Rowton (2) and Cross (2), while holding the Bulldogs to ten.

The final quarter was a heart-pounding score-fest. Grove scored another ten points, six of which came from the line, but Skiatook scored 16, for a final score of 47-44.

Beal led the Ridgerunners with 15, followed by Cross with 10, Pittman with eight, Crawford and Rowton both had four and McCurdy and Hacker each had two.

The Bulldogs were led by Jayden Garner and Hayden Crase, who each had 11. Alex Holloman and Dallin Anderson both had 10 and Garrett Sumner had two.

Grove 44, Jay 28

In a game where both teams were cold, Grove overcame rival Jay to even the record, 2-2.

The Ridgerunners trailed the Bulldogs 5-3 at the end of the first, but scored double digits for the following three quarters. Jay would only score in the double digits the fourth.

Both Beal and Cross made three two-pointers in the second. Cross added two free throws, while Beal added one. For Jay, Kaden Budder hit a three, while Justin Noblin made a two and Kobe Sixkiller hit two free throws. At the half, Grove led Jay 18-12.

The Ridgerunners spread the scoring out in the third, with five players scoring 14 points. The Bulldogs still struggled to shoot, but had threes from Brody Winfield and Budder.

Going into the fourth, the scoreboard read 32-18 in favor of Grove. The Ridgerunners continued to expand the lead, with Cross and Beal both scoring four in the final quarter.

Jay's Noblin scored five, Kaden Kingfisher hit a three and Winfield added two, but the Bulldogs fell short, giving Grove the 44-28 win.

Beal led the Ridgerunners with 17, followed by Cross with 16, McCurdy with four, Rowton with three and Pittman and Crawford both had two.

Budder led the Bulldogs with nine, followed by Noblin and Winfield each with seven, Kingfisher with three and Sixkiller had two.

The Ridgerunners will host Pryor at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 for Senior Night.