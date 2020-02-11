The following deaths were submitted for publication on Feb. 11:

Kevin Marnell

Kevin Richard Marnell, 42, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday. Memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joyce Sudderth

Joyce Elaine (Patton) Sudderth, 80, of Nowata, died Feb. 4. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church, Nowata.

Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service.

Lynda Reser

Lynda Lou Reser, 69, of Dewey, died Thursday.

Family will receive friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel, Friday 6 — 8 p.m.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.

Donald Montgomery

Donald Wayne Montgomery, 86, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.