SEMINOLE – Sophomore Kaylyn Cotner recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 12 blocked shots Saturday night as the Seminole Lady Chieftains rolled to a 49-44 triumph over the Tecumseh Lady Savages.

Seminole, 9-10, also received 11 points from freshman Holli Ladd, who also drained one big 3-point shot in the fourth quarter. Junior Anna Andrews followed with nine points, including one trey. Makayla Harge and Kennedy Coker tacked on seven points each as Coker also connected on one 3-pointer.

“It was one of our better games this year. We played them in the Stroud Tournament earlier this year and they beat us pretty good,” said Seminole head coach Charles Kemp. “Our girls played really hard on Senior Night.”

Tecumseh, 13-8, received a game-high 16 points from freshman Kenzli Warden as she also knocked down two treys. Sophomore Schantel Evans finished with 15 points. Katelyn LaFrance and Taylor Mansell rounded out the Lady Savage scoring with seven and six respectively.

SEMINOLE 72, TECUMSEH 60 (Boys)

Bryce Marshall fired in 25 points and compiled four steals and Cepado Wilkins added 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals as the Chieftains knocked off the Savages.

Wilkins was 7-of-7 from the floor, with one 3-pointer, and sank 8-of-10 free throws.

Adam O’Daniel and Easton Wurtz tacked on nine points apiece for the winners. O’Daniel snatched seven rebounds and Wurtz had his team’s other trey.

Emet Longhorn, behind five 3-point buckets, led Tecumseh with 19 points and Jacob Green followed with 14, including one trey.

The Chieftains improved to 11-8 while the Savages fell to 15-6.

Seminole closes out the regular season with three road games at Meeker tonight, at Stroud on Friday and at Ada on Monday, Feb. 17.

Tecumseh is at Mt. St. Mary tonight and at Harrah Friday to close out the regular season.