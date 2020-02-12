Ruby (Eaton) Carpenter, a longtime resident of Prague, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 92.

Ruby (Eaton) Carpenter, a longtime resident of Prague, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, at the age of 92.

Ruby was the daughter of Marion Braxton and Etta Mae (Davis) Eaton. She was born on Sept. 24,1927, in Paden, Oklahoma. She graduated from Paden High School with the class of 1943, at the age of 15.

She married Robert “Pete” Carpenter on July 6, 1945, in Okemah, Oklahoma. The two were happily married until his death on Sept. 28, 1999.

Ruby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by many.

Ruby was a strong-willed, go getter. She was known as a hard worker, and as being very thorough. When she agreed to do something, you always knew it was going to be correct. Her work ethic and eye for detail and perfection made her sought after in the Prague community.

Following their marriage, Pete and Ruby, owned a farm and there was no task that Ruby did not participate in equally with her husband. Ruby went to work as a bookkeeper for Prague Milling.

As an example of her hard work and thoroughness, she earned a Nationwide award for no

mistakes during an entire peanut season. Most of Ruby’s career was spent at Prague National Bank, where she worked as a teller and vault teller for 25 years and retired in 1990. Ruby was so good with numbers; she could remember any birthday that she heard.

Ruby was very proud of her family. She loved taking part in family reunions, even if she was not related- the celebration of family meant so much to her. She was a wonderful grandmother,

raising two children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as great-great-

grandchildren. Her legacy lives on in all of the lives that she touched.

Ruby is survived by her sisters; Vera Louis (Eaton) Dukes of Prague, Elizabeth “Betty” (Eaton) Irick of Prague, and Nancy Ellen (Eaton) Booth and her husband Clovis of Blanchard. Her son Sammy Carpenter and his wife Marchita of Prague; daughter Judy (Carpenter) Reagan and her husband Rick of Prague; her grandchildren, Sammy Joe Carpenter of Vermont; Sammy Dustin Carpenter and his daughter of Prague; Robert Chad Carpenter, his wife Jamie, and their four children; Michelea “Miki” Wilson, her husband Scott, their five children, and three grandchildren, all of Prague. Kami Martin and her daughter of Mustang; Robin Potter and her husband Mike, their four children, and four grandchildren of Prague.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. They will be held at the First Baptist Church of Prague, with Palmer Smith officiating.

Pallbearers will be Austin Rhoads, Tyler Carpenter, Zack Dykes, Justin Carpenter, Mike Potter, and Michael Potter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Duetsch, Braxton Carpenter, Cole Carpenter, Trenton Allen and Aiden Dixon.

A graveside service will follow at Prague Cemetery.

The family will accept friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.