A man was arrested Sunday after a reported fight at a Bartlesville apartment involving the suspect, his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Police were dispatched to the Georgian Arms Apartments in the 500 block of Shawnee Avenue in reference to a fight in progress about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A woman told officers her ex-boyfriend had kicked in the front door to the apartment and punched her boyfriend while wearing brass knuckles, according to a police report. She reported her ex-boyfriend wouldn’t stop the assault, so she started punching him. The man then ran off, the victim stated.

The ex-boyfriend, identified as Taylor Ray Lewallen, 19, told officers he had gone to the apartment to retrieve a pair of pants. Words were exchanged as he was leaving, then his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend punched him in the face and threw him out the door, Lewallen told police. During the ensuing fight, someone hit him with a metal pan, Lewallen said.

Lewallen was arrested on complaints of burglary in the first degree and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the report.

He was treated at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips hospital before being transported to Washington County Jail, police said.