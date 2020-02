Bethel Acres resident Koleta Karen Tucker, 72, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Midwest City.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.