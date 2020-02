Larry McCall, age 70 of Maud, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at the Rosedale Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Rosedale Cemetery.

