The Shawnee Board of Education met for an emergency meeting Friday, Feb. 14 to discuss the loss of the boilers in the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center (PAAC).

According to Brent Houston, Assistant Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer, the boilers in the PAAC went out Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Houston said Friday the school is hosting a basketball tournament and the building has lost heat due to boiler damage.

Education Board members held the emergency meeting to give full authority to Superintendent Dr. April Grace to remedy the situation. Houston said the district rented a boiler so there is currently heat in the PAAC, but it will take three to four weeks to replace the broken boilers.

No one was hurt when the boiler went out, Houston said.