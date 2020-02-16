The Bisonette Glee Club, under the direction of Dr. Jim Vernon, will perform at two local churches Sunday, March 1. The Bisonettes will perform at Fairview Church in Fairview, Oklahoma, at 10:40 a.m. and at the First Baptist Church, in Newalla, Oklahoma, at 6 p.m.

The Bisonette Glee Club is a 45-voice women’s choir that performs regularly throughout the State of Oklahoma and the region. Formed in 1954, the choir consists of students from all over the country, from states including Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, California and Arkansas. The group features students with majors in music, nursing, biblical studies, education, mathematics, psychology and English.

Fairview Church is located at 1600 East State Road in Fairview, OK, 73737. The Bisonettes will be singing as part of the morning worship service, beginning at 10:40 a.m. The church’s phone number is (580) 227-4730 and the website is www.fairviewmb.com.

First Baptist Church of Newalla is located at 20800 SE 59th in Newalla, OK, 74857. The Bisonettes will perform a full evening concert, beginning at 6 p.m. The church’s phone number is (405) 391-6266 and the website is www.fbcnewalla.com.

Both services are free and open to the public. The Bisonettes encourage all community members, OBU students, faculty and staff to attend theses performances.

Vernon is Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music at OBU. He teaches courses in music composition, music theory and fine arts, and he also directs the OBU music composition program. He has composed works for instrumental, choral and vocal idioms as well as music for stage play productions. Vernon’s compositions have been performed throughout the United States and in parts of western Europe. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Old Dominion University, as well as a Master of Music and a Doctor of Musical Arts from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.

