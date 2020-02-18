The Caney Valley High School Academic Team finished its season Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Class 3A State runner-up.

The Trojans were seeded No. 3 in the state behind Wilburton (1) and Silo (2). The team beat Coalgate 340-170, Silo 230-170, and Wilburton 260-170 before having a two-hour bye until the championship game. Wilburton came back strong to meet Caney Valley in game 6 where it defeated the Trojans 230-150. This meant that the championship would be decided by a round 7 game, which Wilburton won 240-230.

Senior Alex Thomason led Caney Valley with 270 points followed by Junior Dakota Johnson with 220. Sophomore Brayden Peckham added 160 points, and Junior Hunter Bullick tallied 100 points for the day. Coach Martha Ward said she could not be more proud of her team and the way the students represented Caney Valley with class and dignity.

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show will be held Feb. 26-28 at the Washington County Fair Grounds in Dewey. The dinner and premium sale will be held Feb. 29. All livestock are to be in place by 7 p.m. Wednesday. Go check out their Facebook page or call Jenifer Harbour at 918-534-2216 for more information.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Celebration Banquet at 6 p.m. March 27 at Happy Hill Church. This year’s theme will be Italian! So come out and enjoy a delicious feast and auction. This year’s speaker is Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! Tickets are $15 and will be available at American Bank or through Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 by Feb. 25. You can also check out the Facebook page Ramona Chamber of Commerce.

The Ochelata citywide garage sale will be held on April 18. For more information contact Pat Butler at 918-535-2280.

The Ramona Senior Center is an excellent place to hold your next family reunion, shower, meeting or event. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half-day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post No. 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Senior Citizen Center on Main Street to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon, and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.