Lois Caroline (Fiegel) Parsons, 96, of Wanette, passed from this life Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.

Lois Caroline (Fiegel) Parsons, 96, of Wanette, passed from this life Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Cooper Funeral Home Wanette Chapel with family gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. to greet friends and family.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at First Baptist Church in Wanette with Pastor J.D. Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.