Due to the observance of President's Day, Shawnee City Commissioners are meeting Tuesday evening; when they do, some bids may be awarded for various projects in the city.

Bids could be awarded to:

• Upgrade and replace City of Shawnee outdoor warning system;

• Shawnee Police Department Architect’s Project at 912 E. Independence (Deferred the Jan. 21 City Commission agenda.); and

• Broadway Street Project RFQ (Deferred from the Feb. 3 City Commission agenda.)

In other business, commissioners may consider whether to approve a proposal with Young Strategies for tourism lodging market analysis, visitor profile research and strategic planning. In the proposal, the research project lists its cost as $37,650 — $5,000 for project initiation, planning and reconnaissance; $11,500 for lodging survey and STR analysis; $15,000 for visitor research, which would be through an online survey; and $6,150 for a research workshop and strategic plan.

Also on the agenda is a public hearing set and consideration of an ordinance to rezone just more than 40 acres on a site located 630 feet west of the northwest corner of East 45th Street and North Bryan, from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to PUD (Planned Unit Development) for a campus for the National Institute on Developmental Delays.

There will be a public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property 60 feet east of the northeast corner of Harrison and East Whittaker Street, containing 0.11 acres, from R-2 (Combined Residential District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) for commercial development.

Also, applicant Troy Williams, with AT&T, is asking the city for a rezone to property at 1310 N. Kickapoo for the purpose of constructing a cell tower.

Up for approval is a preliminary plat request for Hyatt Addition, for 6.57 acres located east of North Harrison and south of East 45th Street, for the purpose of a single-family development.

Final plat approval is being sought for a three-acre property on the southeast corner of Bryan and Main for development of Community Renewal's second Friendship House.

On the Airport Authority agenda, city staff is seeking authorization to execute an addendum to a contract with H. W . Lochner, Inc. for professional engineering services in support of construction and grant administration for the rehabilitation of runway 17/35, Taxiway Alpha and connecting taxiways at the Shawnee Regional Airport. The fee amount is being reduced by $6,200, as recommended by a third-party firm.

In June of 2019, Airport Advisory Board awarded a contract for general engineering services to Lochner. Shawnee Regional Airport was then able to execute a professional services contract establishing the terms, conditions and rates for services over a five-year period. Design and Construction and Grant Administration of Rehabilitation of Runway 17/35, Taxiway Alpha and Connecting Taxiways will be the first project addressed under the contract.

FAA requires professional engineers to design and support AIP supported capital improvement projects. FAA allows airports to use AIP grant funds for engineering service fees if the firm is selected via a request for qualifications process. Lochner was selected via the RFQ process, is familiar with the airfield and fully capable of providing the services necessary to address the scope of the project.

Per FAA requirements, staff engaged the services of an independent third-party engineering firm familiar with airport capital construction terms and conditions, Rood and Associates, to review Lochner’s proposed fees and prepare an Independent Fee Assessment.

Rood recommended a reduction in fees of $6,200. Lochner agreed to reduce their fee by moving half of the proposed hours from construction observation from the Senior Construction Observer role to the lower cost Construction Observer role.

Lochner’s new proposed fee is not to exceed $273,100. The estimated cost of construction for the project is $993,299.

The only item set for the Municipal Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

Due to observance of Presidents' Day, city offices were closed Monday, so the 6 p.m. meeting is taking place Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.