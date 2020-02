The Shawnee Police Department are searching for three suspects who used a stolen credit card to purchase items.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the three suspects were two males and a female who left the store in a silver Crossover SUV.

Lozano said security footage shows a tall male with blonde highlights and a small tattoo on the back of his neck and a small tattoo on the web of his right hand.

Police encourage anyone with any information to call Detective Jay Keehn at (405) 878-1632.