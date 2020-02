Percina Rollie

Percina Missey Rollie, 87, of Bartlesville, died Feb. 9. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 26, at Emmanuel Church of God in Christ. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tami Boyd

Tami Boyd, 54, of Bartlesville, died Feb. 11.

No formal services are planned. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.