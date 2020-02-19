By Mike Tupa

Adversity has dogged Barnsdall High School’s girls basketball team like a shadow on a sunny day.

Starting out with a roster of 13 girls, the Lady Panthers are now down to eight.

Despite the irksome afflictions, the Lady Panthers continue to battle with feline fierceness.

If not for some shooting hiccups on Friday, they might have swiped a game from the Pawhuska Lady Huskies.

As it was, Pawhuska controlled the second half to firm up the win, 51-32.

In the boys game, Barnsdall made a gargantuan statement.

Back on Dec. 20, the Pawhuska Huskies grilled Pawhuska like a July Fourth hamburger, 71-35.

But, in last weekend’s rematch, the Barnsdall Panthers toppled the Huskies, 60-59.

“We’re just not the same team we were two weeks into the season,” Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder said. “The kids have put in the work. We’re playing pretty good basketball, especially defensively.”

Following are more details for each game.

Girls: Pawhuska wins, 51-32

“They’re big, they have quickness and decent size,” Barnsdall head coach Joe Gilbert said about the Lady Huskies. “They’re just a good team.”

Barnsdall opened up with only six points in the first quarter but still trailed by only 11 at halftime, 28-17.

But, Pawhuska kept a firm grip on the momentum in the final two quarters to improve to 17-5 on the season; Barnsdall (5-15) eyes one final regular season game.

Mickey Easley poured in 15 points, seized seven rebounds and recorded five steals to bolster Barnsdall’s attack. Kyndal LeFlore added seven points and Jaydon Mackey cleaned the glass with six boards.

Shelby Laird poured in 14 points for Pawhuska, followed by Miya Curry with 10, Jordan Nelson with nine and Shelby Bute with six.

Barnsdall hit only 8-of-45 total field goals — less than 18 percent.

“Their defense caused a lot of this (missed shots),” Gilbert said.

Barnsdall wraps up the regular season with a Monday game at Caney Valley.

Boys: Barnsdall wins, 60-59

Panther senior Heath Moles proved to be a one man wrecking crew — 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Michael Marin mangled Pawhuska’s defense in the second half. After scoring just two points in the first half, the Barnsdall blockbuster blasted the cords for 18 more points.

It was Marin who hit the winning bucket.

“With 20 seconds to go in the game, we drew up a play,” Corder said. “It didn’t go according to plan, but Michael penetrated, got a couple of guys up in the air on a pump fake and hit a basket from three or four feet.”

Marin tallied 12 of Barnsdall’s 16 points in the final quarter.

Rounding out Barnsdall’s top scorers were Braden Kelley with seven points and Josh Weber with six.

Corder praised the contributions of Brock Borrego, Dakota Billingsley and Matthew Muse.

“Brock does a good job of coming in and guarding whoever,” Corder said.

Going into the contest, “I knew we were better than what we played that first game around,” Corder said. “I told them we wanted to play our better basketball this time of year.”

For Pawhuska, Matt Miles pumped in four three-pointers and 18 points, followed by Isaiah Walker and Keldon Davis with nine apiece. Evan Frye dropped in eight points, followed by Mason Gilkey with six. Tell Richardson and Easton Kirk each added three points.