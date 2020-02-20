Thomas Earl Harris Sr., Oklahoma City resident, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Thomas was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Shawnee to Jackie Nolan Harris and Helen Joyce (Inman) Harris. Thomas grew up in the Meeker and Shawnee area and loved collecting coins and movies.

Mr. Harris was married to Willa Fae Harris on Dec. 22, 1981, in Shawnee, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2015.

Thomas is survived by his father: Jackie Nolan Harris of Shawnee; two sons: Clinton Weese of Shawnee and Thomas Harris Jr. of Oklahoma City; one daughter: Nicola Watson and her husband Rocky of Mustang; two sisters: Pat Long and her husband, Ed, and Diana Peters, both of Kansas; and ten grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2500 John Street in Seminole, with Bishop Steven Choate and Mike Stiman officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Seminole.