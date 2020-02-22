TECUMSEH — Eight Tecumseh girls scored Friday night in a 76-29 romp of Madill in a Class 4A district matchup.

Freshman Kenzli Warden was Tecumseh’s leading scorer with 26, including three 3-point field goals.

Schantel Evans popped in 16 points and Katelyn LaFrance added 12 as Tecumseh improved its record to 14-10.

Tawny Billy, who had missed seven games over a three-week period with an injury, returned and knocked down two treys.

Warden, who had 15 points in the opening quarter, finished the game with 10 rebounds and five steals.

“This is probably the best game we’ve played this year,” said Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry II. “We handled the ball well and our transition game was good.”

Tecumseh was red-hot from the field, hitting 27-of-52 shots for 51.9%. The Lady Savages downed 17-of-23 free throws.

The Lady Savages advance to Thursday’s 6:30 regional game at Newcastle against the Newcastle-Pauls Valley district winner.

Boys

Tecumseh 67, Madill 53

Kainan Ryand chalked up 20 points and Emet Longhorn recorded four 3-point field goals for 17th-ranked Tecumseh.

Longhorn finished with 14 points, followed by Jacob Green with 12 and Sebastian Baker with 10.

Tecumseh outscored the visitors 39-27 in the second half. From 2-minute mark of the third quarter to the five-minute mark of the final quarter, Tecumseh went on a 12-0 run for a 21-point lead.

The Savages (17-7) will go up against the Newcastle-Pauls Valley district winner at 8 p.m. Thursday in regional play at Newcastle.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.