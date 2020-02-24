GROVE - On Friday, February 21, Grove hosted Miami for the 4A District 8 Title game.

Both Grove teams took home the titles, the Lady Red decisively and the Ridgerunners by 12 points.

Lady Red 77, Miami 22

The Lady Red took a quick 19-1 lead in the first thanks to Rory Geer who made five two-pointers and two free throws. Dawn Blake added two more layups, Kolby Boyett had a jumper and Elizabeth Cash hit a free throw.

The Lady Wardogs single point came from Beca Hopping who made the back end of a pair of free throws.

The second quarter saw offensive improvement on both sides of the ball. Miami's Cali Mercer hit a pair of threesome while Maddie Arnold hit two jumpers. Hopping also added four more points.

The Lady Red added 22 more points, via Geer, Anna Bacon, Cash and Boyett. The halftime score was 41-15, in favor of Grove.

After the half, Miami would be unable to get much offense going, scoring just four in the third quarter and three in the fourth. The Lady Red would add 21 more in the third and finish out the game with another 15, making the final score 77-22.

Geer led the Lady Red with 34, followed by Boyett with 13, Blake with 10, Megan Gibbs with seven, Cash with six, Bacon with four and Mikalle Pair with three. Baylee Gregg, Emily Blaine and Kaylee Shepherd added valuable minutes.

Miami's scoring was led by Mercer with eight, Arnold with six, Hopping with five and Sara Acupan with three.

The Lady Red will host Holland Hall in the first round of Regional play on Thursday, February 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Should Grove win, they will play again on Saturday, February 29, at 6:30 p.m. in Mannford against the winner of the Vinita vs. Hilldale game.

Should the Lady Red lose, the team will play on Friday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m. in Mannford against the winner of Mannford vs. Stigler game. The winner of the game will play again on Saturday, February 29, at 1:30 p.m. in Mannford.

Miami will play again against Jay on Thursday, February 27, at 1:30 p.m. in Grove.

Grove 42, Miami 30

The boys game had the same result as the girls game, but was closer in the first half, before the Ridgerunners pulled away from the Wardogs.

Grove scored 10 points in the first quarter, five of which came from the line. Corbin Beal hit a three and a free throw, Greg McCurdy hit a jumper, Colin Rowton and Emmanuel Crawford both made two free throws.

Miami's Trey Tanner and Keaton Jinks both hit a three apiece, while Karson Jinks added two to make the first quarter score 10-8, in favor of Grove.

In the second quarter, the Ridgerunners had seven two-pointers from five players. Aason Cross and Hank Hacker both had two shots, while Beal, McCurdy and Braden Pittman each had one.

The Wardogs' Zach Smith hit a three, a two-pointer and a free throw to score six, while Tanner hit a two-pointer and a three to score 11 for Miami. At the half, the score stood 24-19, Grove.

The Ridgerunners only hit threes in the third quarter, Cross and Beal both made two three-pointers to score a total of 12. Miami was limited to just eight points, four from Jack Satterwhite and four from Smith. The quarter ended 36-27.

The fourth quarter was when Grove implemented the "Stall Ball" offense, holding the ball near the half-court line to burn the clock. The technique worked, with Grove adding another six and holding Miami to just three.

Cross led the scoring for the Ridgerunners with 14, followed by Beal with 10, Hacker with six, McCurdy with four and Rowton, Pittman and Beal with two each.

For the Wardogs, Smith had 10, Tanner had eight, Satterwhite had seven, Keaton Jinks had three and Karson Jinks had two.

Grove will host Holland Hall on Thursday, February 27, at 8 p.m. in Grove. Should the Ridgerunners win they will play the winner of the Mannford vs. Hilldale game on Saturday, February 29, at 8 p.m. in Mannford.

Should Grove lose, they will play the winner of the Vinita vs. Stigler game on Friday, February 28, at 8 p.m. in Mannford. The winner of that game will play again on Saturday, February 29, at 3 p.m. in Mannford.