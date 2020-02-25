Richards Drug hosted the 75th annual Pottawatomie County Future Farmers of America Banquet Monday, Feb. 24 at Crossing Hearts Ranch in Tecumseh.

According to Jamie Barrick from Richards Drug, the pharmacy has been in businesses for 80 years and for 75 of those years it has hosted the event.

Nine students, one from each FFA chapter in the county, received an outstanding FFA student award at the banquet, a $100 scholarship for their future and celebrated their achievements in the organization.

The students included Terah Garcia from Asher, Colton Ingmire from Bethel, Paden Thomas from Dale, Jesse Moore from Macomb, Maycee Spain from McLoud, Konnor McKey from North Rock Creek, Dassie May from Shawnee, Jacob Nunley from Tecumseh and Shane Rodman from Wanette.

The Asher Recipient of the 2020 Richards Drug Award was Terah Garcia. She is a senior at Asher High School and Vice President of her chapter. Her SAE focuses on beef production where she raises and shows Hereford cattle. She has exhibited cattle at a multitude of state and national shows including: Hereford Junior Nationals at Louisville, Ky, National Western Stock Show, Fort Worth Stock Show, Oklahoma Youth Expo and the Tulsa State Fair. Highlights of her showing career include 2019 Grand Overall Heifer at the Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show and 2019 Champion Hereford Heifer at the Tulsa State Fair Open Show. Among her Career Developments events are Livestock Judging, Vet Science competitions, Greenhand Quiz and Animal Science Quiz Bowl. Terah’s CDE career highlight has been the 2018 State Champion Animal Science Quiz Bowl Team. Her FFA Leadership events include FFA Alumni Camp, Made for Excellence Conference and Advances Leadership Conference. Terah will receive the State FFA Degree at this year’s State FFA Convention.

The Bethel Recipient of the 2020 Richards Drug award was Colton Ingmire. Colton is the son of Nathan and Linsy Ingmire. Colton has been involved in Bethel FFA since his eighth grade year. He has been very active in Career Development Events including livestock judging, becoming a state qualifier in Shooting Sports, as well as being selected in the top 10 in the Employment Skills CDE for the past two years in a row. Colton has served as the 2018-2019 Bethel FFA Historian, and this year as the 2019-2020 Bethel FFA President.

The Dale Recipient of the 2020 Richards Drug Award was Paden Thomas. He is a junior at Dale High School and the president of FFA's Chapter. Paden participates in swine showing, agricultural mechanics, livestock judging and public speaking. His supervised agricultural experience includes raising swine and working as a farm hand for Luke and Angela Dockrey. Paden is a also a student at the Gordon Cooper School of Aviation. His plans to finish aviation school and begin a career in the aviation industry. In his spare time he enjoys hunting, fishing and riding dirt bikes.

The Macomb Recipient of the 2020 Richards Drug Award was Jesse Moore. She has enjoyed many things in the FFA. Throughout her career, the main activities that she has enjoyed were showing pigs, and serving alongside her friends on the chapter officer team as the reporter. Showing pigs is always the talk around her house from how the livestock is doing, to when the next jackpot is. Her agricultural career has taught her many things and she's thankful for the past four years. Softball also plays a big part of her after school activities. She would like to thank Richards Drug for their continued support of Pottawatomie County FFA. With this scholarship she plans to further her education with hopes of being a phlebotomist.

The McLoud Recipient of the 2020 Richards Drug Award was Maycee Spain. She is a junior at McLoud High School and the daughter of Luke and Shawna Haley. She has been an FFA student for four years and is currently serving as the chapter reporter. While in FFA, Maycee has attended many leadership activities including FFA Alumni Camp, Made For Excellence, Advanced Leadership Development, Central Area COLT Conference and State FFA Convention. Being in FFA has fueled her passion of caring for animals and the FFA. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University after high school and work towards a degree in Agriculture Education.

The first North Rock Creek Recipient of the 2020 Richards Drug Award is Konnor McKey, 16. Konnor is a sophomore, from Earlsboro. Konnor is the NRC FFA chapter president and son of Lance and Lindsay McKey. Some of his hobbies include playing football for his school and spending time with his girlfriend and family. He has been involved in Livestock Judging and Commercial Cattle Grading. Konnor also works for his family company, McKeys Bobcat and Backhoe Service. He is trying to start his own side job, McKeys Hauling, which is a hot shot hauling company.

The Shawnee Recipient of the Richards Drug Award was Dassie May. She is a senior at Shawnee High School. She is currently the President of the Shawnee FFA Chapter and has been an officer for the last two years. During her time with Shawnee FFA, Dassie has attended Washington Leadership Conference, National Conventions, State Conventions, FFA Alumni Camps, Colt Conferences and Advanced Leadership Development Conferences. She raises show pigs and exhibits them throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states. She is a member of the Shawnee FFA Livestock Judging Team and the Commercial Cattle Grading Team. Dassie completed a certificate program as a Certified Nursing Assistant while attending high school. She will be attending Seminole State College, pursing a degree in Agriculture and plans to attend Oklahoma State University following her time at Seminole State College.

The Tecumseh Recipient of the Richards Drug Award was Jacob Nunley. Jacob is the Tecumseh FFA 2019-2020 president. He is a hard working student that has a deep passion for agriculture. He has shown pigs since his eighth grade year in ag, and this last year he started a Placement SAE at S&S Feed Store. He also has made it past Nominating Committee for Oklahoma FFA State Office. He is a very caring, intelligent and social student that makes friends wherever he goes. He has a great future in Oklahoma Agriculture.

The Wanette Recipient of the Richards Drug Award was Shane Rodman. He is the son of Mark and Mindy Rodman. Shane is a sophomore at Wanette Public Schools where he is active in FFA and basketball. He has showed goats and is the current FFA secretary. His interest is primarily Ag mechanics and he is an outstanding welder. During the summer he drills water wells and works on the family farm. His future goals include joining the Air Force when he graduates and after service he plans to have a career in law enforcement.