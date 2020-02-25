What inspired you to become an educator?

Our oldest child, Logan, was actually the one that inspired me to teach. I was a young mother with a career leading in a very different direction, which included taking me away from my family for long periods of time. I wanted a career that would be meaningful to me, impactful for others and yet still allow me the time and privileges of being present for my son. I valued education and the importance it would soon have on our child. I started college when Logan was 1 and became a full-time educator a few years later.

What is most challenging as an educator?

In my experience, the most challenging moments as an educator simply boils down to the many hats I have to wear throughout the day. I do not enter my classroom every morning with the only title being “teacher.” I have to be so much more to so many than just a “teacher.” As educators in today’s society we are teachers, mentors, role models, counselors and advisors. We are mothers, nurses and sometimes, even Uber drivers.

We have to be leaders within our communities. We have to set aside our bad days, our frustrations and heartaches and strive to be our best every single day. We have to be the consistency that so many of our students need. I love that my career is always evolving and continues to bring such challenges as these. They are not negative challenges, just emotionally and mentally tiring ones from time to time.

What teaching moment is most memorable?

I have so many wonderful moments that keep fueling me on those tough days, but some of my favorite moments include those first encounters with new students. For example, the new second-grade student, Taylor. Taylor squealed with excitement and cried tears of joy all the way down the hall on “meet the teacher night” because she got the teacher she wanted (talk about making me feel like a rock star!).

There are also the tearful goodbyes on the last day of the school year. I’ll always remember when that one little girl intentionally stood back while everyone else emptied the room happily because summer was finally here. She needed one last hug and to be told how valuable she was before leaving me for good.

Then, just when I felt like I was failing miserably in my new teaching assignment, there was the little fifth-grade girl that announced to a class full of other fifth-grade girls, “When I grow up, I want to be just like my teacher, Mrs. Blood, because she is kind and loving and always there for me.”

I love my job and will graciously take the difficult days because these little stolen moments will always outweigh whatever challenges come my way. As an educator, I get to play a small, yet incredibly important role in the lives of our future leaders.

— Emily Droege