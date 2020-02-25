Shawnee Junior Service League’s Annual Ragin’ Cajun’ event is set for April 18, 2020. Please join us for a crawfish boil, music and corn toss games at the Shawnee Expo Conference Center. Dinner will be served 6:30-8:30 pm, but stay longer and enjoy the festivities! Tickets are now on sale. Please contact any JSL member for tickets or sponsorship opportunities. All the money raised at this event goes back to the Shawnee community.

This year’s event chairs include Julia Holland, Rachel Ervin, Heather Acock, Lauren Simpson, and Kristen Dude.