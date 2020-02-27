Brandi Taylor didn’t really understand why she was given a red shirt when her son enlisted in the Marines upon graduation from Oologah-Talala High School.

But that shirt changed the direction of her life, and she now raises awareness of servicemen and women with her online company, Rocking Cactus Designs, to support a program called R.E.D. (Remember Everyone Deployed).

“An Army mom started it, and she said if we can wear colors for our football teams we ought to be able to wear red for the men and women who shed blood for our country,” said Taylor, a Nowata resident.

In a grass-roots, word-of-mouth movement, military supporters across America started wearing red clothing items on Fridays in 2005 to show support for service members.

“I wanted to personally get involved in this effort. As a mom, I worry about the safety of my son as he proudly serves his country while deployed overseas. It can be an emotional roller coaster when we can’t know what he is facing on a daily basis,” Taylor said. “For me, I lean on my faith in God for the safety and security of my Marine and the sons and daughters and loved ones of others that are service members in all military branches in America.”

Taylor decided to start producing T-shirts to promote wearing red on Fridays through her online business.

She said the shirts available at rockingcactusdesigns@yahoo.com combine military pride with faith-driven support. Her work has taken her all over Oklahoma to promote the cause.

“Each of my shirts use a Scripture verse to communicate our faith and support. I’m amazed at how my effort is being received. Schools and businesses are having me put their logos on the sleeve, and they are encouraging the students and employees to wear red on Fridays.

“My involvement in this cause has taken off beyond my wildest dreams.”

Taylor said she gives 10% of her revenue to the local Blue Star Mothers organizations where her shirts are sold.

In the Bartlesville area. Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Bartlesville High School have held R.E.D. events.