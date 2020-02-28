Bethel's basketball troops riddled Valliant Thursday in Class 3A regional tournament matchups.

OKMULGEE — Bethel’s basketball troops riddled Valliant Thursday in Çlass 3A regional tournament matchups.

With three players scoring in double figures, the unranked Bethel girls blitzed 12th-ranked Valliant 50-29.

Then, Bethel’s boys, also unranked, followed suit with a 71-27 mashing of 16th-ranked Valliant.

It was the ninth straight win for Bethel’s boys.

In the girls’ game, Bethel, which never trailed, stormed to a 33-12 halftime lead.,

“We had an excellent game plan,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We blocked out well. Defensively, it was probably our best game of the year.”

Senior Kennedy Gregory led all scorers with 18. Paige Hubler poured in 12 and Parker Stevenson finished with 11 as Bethel moved to 16-8.

Valliant (23-2), whose only other setback came to Rattan in the last game of the regular season, had just one player score in double figures. No other player scored more than five points.

Bethel recorded four 3-point field goals.

Bethel will be idle today before playing for the regional championship at 6:30 Saturday. The Lady Wildcats will take on the winner of Friday’s game between Roland and Antlers.

Boys

Bethel 71, Valliant 27

Sophomore John Gordon tallied 19 points and senior Jaylon Gordon chipped in with 11 as Bethel upped its record to 18-6.

Sophomore Gage Porter and junior Drae Wood provided 10 points apiece.

“We enforced our will,” said Bethel coach Eric Litherland. “Our conference has tested us this year. We were very physical defensively and they didn’t handle it.”

Bethel has forged a 6-2 record against ranked opponents.

The Wildcats connected on seven shots from 3-point range with Jaylon Gordon and Jesse Tucker hitting three apiece.

Litherland emptied his bench as eight Wildcats scored.

Bethel hit 12-of-18 free throws.

The Wildcats will meet second-ranked Roland in Saturday’s 8 p.m. regional finals.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.