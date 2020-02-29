Nowata High School lost in heartbreaking fashion, while Oklahoma Union and Pawhuska easily advanced in boys basketball playoff action on Thursday.

Hominy edged Nowata in a wild finish, at the Nowata gym.

Nowata led with four seconds left, 69-68.

Hominy inbounded the ball and got to halfcourt before launching a desperation shot. The attempt was off the mark, but Nowata was whistled for a foul on the play; the Nowata bench also received a technical foul.

A Hominy shooter then hit 2-of-3 free throws to win the game, 70-69, and eliminate Nowata on two close losses.

Oklahoma Union crushed Fairview, 71-30, in another Class 2A regional game.

Oklahoma Union is ranked No. 1 in the state.

Pawhuska drubbed Preston, 77-29, in another Class 2A regional.

In the Class 3A regionals, Dewey fell to Kansas, 62-35, to end its season.

On the girls side, Caney Valley sufered a 33-32 loss to Preston in the 2A regionals, but was still alive.

Dewey’s season ended in a 53-34 loss to Kansas.

Oklahoma Union girls beat Fairview, 49-39, in a competitive regional clash.