ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

TUE. & THURS. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

Line Dancing Lessons

Free Line Dancing Lessons take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Venue 655 at Grand Lake Casino.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

THURS. 03.05

Anime Club

The March meeting of the Anime Club will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Grove Public Library and is open to ages 12-17.

THURS.-SUN. 03.05 to 03.08

23rd Annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show

The 23rd Annual Grand Lake Boat and Sport Show will be held Thursday through Sunday, March 5-8 at the Grove Civic Center. Thursday night is the VIP night from 5-8 p.m. VIP tickets are $15.

Hours for the show on Friday and Saturday are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $5. On Friday, March 6, admissions free for military and attendees 65 and older.

For more information, visit www.grandlakeboatshow.com or call the Grand Lake Association at 918-786-2289.

MON. 03.09

Grand Lake Audubon Society

Monday, March 9, the Grand Lake Audubon Society will hold their March monthly meeting at First United Methodist Church, 1005 Leisure Road. Jeremy Busby will present a program on “Nickel Preserve Update” at 7 p.m. J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve, Proctor, Oklahoma, is the largest privately protected conservation area in the Ozarks.

The meeting will be held in the “Parlor” at the Church. Enter the First United Methodist Church's front door, taking the hallway to the right down to the Parlor, which is on the right hand side of the hallway. This meeting and all of our events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.grandlakeaudubonsociety.com.

TUES. 03.10

Creative Industries Conference

On Tuesday, March 10, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Creative Industries Conference at the Grove Community Center. The registration fee is $30.

An introduction to a creative vision that can further economic development through the recruitment of creative workers and the development of more creative industries that can lead to more vibrant communities.

Call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce for more information and/or to register. Checks will need to be made out to "Grove Springs Cultural District".

Indian Taco Fundriaser

On Tuesday, March 11, the Jay Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Indian Taco Fundraiser at the Jay Community Center starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $7 per taco and includes a drink. All proceeds go to the Delaware County Community Partnerships.

For local delivery (minimum four) or to pre-order, call 918-857-9854 or 918-253-1368.

FRI. 03.13

Frida Kahlo Inspired Art

"Frida Kahlo Inspired Art " is featured for the month of March at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th Street in Grove. Frida Kahlo, a Mexican Painter known for her many portraits, artwork inspired by nature and artifacts of Mexico's popular culture has given inspiration to the Artists of the Brush and Palette Gallery. Please join us for a reception at the gallery on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Winter hours are Thursday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at 918-786-9698.

FRI.-SAT. 03.13 to 03.14

Grove Spring Open House

Spring is quickly approaching and that means it's time for the Grove Spring Open House. Select Grove merchants will have discounts and savings throughout their stores.

For more information, call 918-786-9079.

SAT. 03.14

Second Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

The Second Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8 a.m. to 3:00 pm indoors at the Grove Civic Center, 18th & South Main. All fund raising efforts by Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association go for projects benefiting the Grove Police Department.

Registration will be Friday, March 13, 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 14, 7 am to noon. Early registration is $15 by March 2, and $20 at the door, Friday, March 13, 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 14, 7 am to noon. To receive a registration form, email: gcpaaalumni@gmail.com

For questions contact: Ronnie 918-260-5196 or Karen 918-314-1765.

River Ridge Bluegrass Association Music Show

The March River Ridge Bluegrass Association Music Show will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Bernice Baptist Church's Community Building, located at 120 Hickory Street Highway 85A in Bernice. The Cody Frost Band will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Lonesome Road at 7 p.m. Admission is a $5 donation and concessions will be available.

America's Boating Course Class

On Saturday, March 14, America's Boating Club - Grand Lake is hosting a one day class from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grove Visitor's Center. The class will cover boat characteristics, boat handling, boating emergencies and much more. Cost for the class is $39 per person or $52 for two.

To register for the course or to learn more, contact Bob Russell at robren95@aol.com or 316-305-3272.

Monthly Community Gospel Singing

The Grove First Assembly of God presents the March Monthly Community Gospel Singing on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at Grove First Assembly of God, located at 29080 S. 637 Rd. This month's featured singers are the Keith Brother's Quartet and Family Singers from Southwest, Missouri.

For more information, call 417-775-4121.

SAT.-SAT. 03.14 to 03.21

Vinita Library Announces Spring Book Sale

The Vinita Public Library announces their bi-annual Bag O' Books Sale starting Saturday, March 14 through Saturday, March 21.

Patrons can fill a paper bag with any items from the book sale tables for $5 a bag. Bags O' Books start at $5 and each day are reduced by a dollar. Monday, Mar. 16 bag of books are $4; Tuesday, bag of books are $3; Wednesday, bag of books are $2; Thursday-Saturday bag of books are $1.

Prices on individual items are $1 each for hardbound, audio and DVDs and $.25 for paperbacks.

The Vinita Public Library is located at 215 West Illinois Ave, in Vinita. Library hours are 11 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays and 11 am to 2:30 pm on Saturdays. No credit/debit cards accepted. Cash or approved check only. Contact the library at 918-256-2115 or email at library@cityofvinita.com with any questions.