Week two of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce “Leadership Seminole” program took participants to the Wrangler/Kontoor Brands Distribution Center to hear from local business and industry leaders. Presenters for Wednesday’s session included Ray McQuiston, Wrangler/Kontoor; Austin Parks, Enviro Systems; Michael Hackney, Bar S; Christy Gehr, Alliance Health; Steven Parks, Blue Wave; Larry Smith, SSC Rural Business and Resources Center; and Mark Schell, Seminole Industrial Foundation and community banking. The program concluded with a tour of the Wrangler facility.