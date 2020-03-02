GROVE - The new deadline for registration at the Creative Industries Conference is Wednesday, March 4.

The conference, postponed until March 10, is sponsored by the Grove Springs Cultural District with assistance from the Oklahoma Arts Council. There may be some places remaining after this deadline, but late registration may not include lunch. The fee, which includes lunch is only $30.

The Featured Speaker at the Grove Conference will be Aaron Bolzle, Executive Director of Tulsa Remote, His topic is “Attracting Talent Through Developing Creative Communities”. Bolzle will give practical advice on how to attract individuals to towns of various sizes.

Registration forms can be acquired at the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, 9630 US Hwy 59, Grove, Ok, 74344 and you can drop your completed forms with the Conference fee there as well. Checks must be made payable to The Grove Springs Cultural District. You may also request a form by emailing: grovespringsculturaldistrict@yahoo.com. For more information about the conference schedule, please call the Chamber at 918-786-9079.

This informational conference on the economic benefits of creative industries for small towns is set for 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. 3rd St, in Grove, OK.