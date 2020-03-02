OKLAHOMA CITY - Grove took eight wrestlers to the 2020 OSSAA State Championships. Four of those athletes were boys and four girls. Grove ended up with two placers out of those eight.

Jaydale Whitlock, 120 lbs., wrestled Cole Allen of Heritage Hall in the quarterfinals and won by decision 13-8. Next, in the semifinals, Whitlock wrestled Braeden Williams of Harrah and won by decision 10-4. In the finals, for the second year in a row, he came up short, with an 11-4 loss to Luke Ahrberg of Cushing. Jaydale placed second and finished the season with a record of 31-4. Whitlock will be a returning for his senior season next year.

Gage Gates, 145 lbs., wrestled Nathan Adamson of Elgin in the quarterfinals and lost by decision 9-2. In the first round of consolation, Gates defeated Logan Sterling of Wagoner by fall at 1:57 of the match. In the consolation semifinals he won by fall over Ej Beloncik of Heritage Hall by fall at 7:11 of the match. Gates' next match was the third place match, and a rematch with Nathan Adamson of Elgin, but he lost by fall at 5:51 of the match. Gates' final placing was fourth and he finished the season with a record of 30-10. Gates will be returning as a senior next year.

Wesley Downing did not place at the tournament. Downing lost in the quarterfinals to Jaime Mitchell of Clinton by decision 9-4, and again in the first round of consolation to Gavin Wood of Cushing by decision 5-3. Downing finished with a record of 25-11. Downing will be returning as a senior next season.

Brendan Hernandez did not place at the tournament. He lost in the quarterfinals by fall to Dillon Berry of Blanchard at 1:37 of the match. Hernandez then won in the first round of consolation over Tory Hester of Clinton by decision 14-7. Hernandez then lost in the Consolation Semifinals to Kaden Charboneau 7-0. Hernandez, a senior, finished with a record of 30-9.

On the girls side, Alex Crittenden, 107 lbs., did not place. Crittenden lost by fall in her first match to Lola Brownfield of Tahlequah at 3:47 of the match. In the second round of consolation Crittenden won by fall over Alexandria Cockrell of Broken Arrow at 3:54 of the match. She lost her next match in the third round of consolation to Maddie Merrick of McAlester at 2:56 of the match. Crittenden finishes with a record of 9-2 for the season and will be returning as a sophomore next year.

Kaitlyn Kraft, 112 lbs., did not place at the tournament. Kraft lost her first match by fall to Tiffany Lee of Sallisaw at 1:39 of the match. She won her second match in the first round of consolation by fall over Jaylee Jennings of Davis at 1:09 of the match. In Kraft's third match, in the second round of consolation, she lost by fall to Chanelle Alburg of Union at 1:57 of the match. Kraft finished the season with a record of 6-5 and will be returning as a junior next year.

Kailan Cloud, 118 lbs., did not place at the tournament. In Cloud's first match she lost by fall to Brinkley Bone of Tecumseh at 1:39 of the match. In the first round of consolation Cloud won by fall over Jaeda Townsend of Madill at 1:36 of the match. She lost her next match in the second round of consolation, by fall to Morgan Howard of Edmond North, at 2:50 of the match. Cloud, a senior, finished with a record of 2-8.

Ava Sarwinski, 127 lbs., did not place at the tournament. Sarwinski won her first match by fall over Aaliyah Fowler of Chandler at :45 seconds of the match. She lost her second match in the quarterfinals by fall to Victoria Haggard of Putnam City at 1:22 of the match. In the second round of consolation, Sarwinski won her match over Jaycee Melton of Broken Arrow by fall at 1:09 of the match. In the third round of consolation, Sarwinski won her match over Barb Bacon of Claremore by fall at 3:15 of the match. She next wrestled in the Consolation Semifinals and lost by fall to Rain Van Tassel of Hinton at 4:35 of the match. Sarwinski will be returning as a senior next year and finishes the season with a record of 8-6.