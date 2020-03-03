PERKINS — There was little argument concerning the most important factor in Tulsa Victory Christian’s 47-42 triumph over Seminole in a 3A regional losers’ bracket game Saturday.

Victory Christian had 23 free-throw opportunities, hitting 18 for 78.2%.

Seminole canned 3-of-4 charities for 75%.

“They had shot 17 free throws before we started fouling late to extend the game,” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Adam O’Daniel of Seminole was the leading scorer with 20, including two of the Chieftains’ six treys.

Tre Rodriguez, who knocked down two 3-point field goals, headed Victory Christian’s scoring with 17.

The game was tied at 20 at halftime as Victory Christian had five 3-pointers. The Conquerors didn’t hit a second-half trey.

Seminole completed the year at 15-10.

“We replaced four starters from last year’s team,” Edenborough said. “We met our challenges head on.”

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.