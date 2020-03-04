Darlene Ann Herrin (Johnson)

Darlene Ann Herrin (Johnson) was born in Pawhuska, OK on September 23, 1939, to Ray E. and Gladys Bailey Johnson. She grew up in Pawhuska, OK and gave her heart to the Lord at a very early age. Her daddy gave her the nickname “Betsy” which carried on into her adult life. She was also known as “Grandma Mush.” After high school she married James Patrick Leland of Pawhuska, OK. Together they had three children: Cary, David and Rhona. Later in life, she remarried to Robert Jo Herrin of Barnsdall, OK. They moved all around Oklahoma, pastoring different churches and serving the Lord. She loved to worship Jesus by singing and playing the organ.

Darlene was a talented artist - she loved to draw, and her artwork was spectacular. She was a talented musician - she could quiet a room and make anyone cry with her organ playing. She was a gifted poet - her poems were powerful and full of meaning. She was a loving mother and grandmother - no one loved harder or deeper than her. She was a devout Christian - she had the entire Bible memorized and she was a mighty prayer warrior. Not a day went by that she did not spend hours in prayer with her savior.

Darlene is survived by, Children: Son, Cary Herrin of Lexington, OK; Son, David Leland of Chickasha, OK; Daughter, Rhona McDonald and husband, Rodney, of Prue, OK; Grandchildren, David Leland and wife, Sara, of Chickasha, OK; Christian Branson and husband, Kyle, of Bartlesville, OK; Maygan Herrin of Fallon, NV; David Herrin of Fallon, NV; Courtney Holt and husband, Buck, of Prue, OK; Corey McDonald and wife, Jami, of Prue, OK; Great-Grandchildren, Anaiya Leland, Lily Herrin, Drake Herrin, Roman Holt, Carter Branson, Anberlyn McDonald, Paisley, Leland, Ruby McDonald, McKinley Branson and Oliver Holt; Sister, Doris Jean Dunbar and husband, Bill, of Tulsa, OK; Sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson of Tulsa, OK; Sister-in-law, Sue Johnson of Ponca City, OK; Nephew, Jerry Corbin of Tulsa, OK; Nephew, Chris Johnson of Ponca City, OK; Nephew, Danny Johnson and wife, Kara, of Sapulpa, OK; Daughter-in-law, Kathlene Lindberg of Fallon, NV; Close Family Friend, LeAnn Pollard of Bartlesville, OK; As well as numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Darlene is preceded in death by, Parents, Ray E. Johnson and Gladys Bailey Johnson; Brothers, Darold Johnson and Dan Johnson; Husbands, James Patrick Leland and Robert Jo Herrin; Nephew, Dale Wayne Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday March 4th at 10:00 a.m., Wynona Assembly of God, 4th & Highland.

