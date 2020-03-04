The McLoud Public Library is bringing teens together for a two-day Spring Break series, “Spring Into Life Skills: Think Green Edition,” taking place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18, at the McLoud American Legion Hall across the street to the east of the library.

Teens will learn tips about a variety of topics for living green, including:

Learn how to grow your own food;

Make a recycled bottle plant feeder;

Cook and sample a plant-based meal;

Registration in advance is required to take part.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.