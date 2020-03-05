The following deaths were submitted for publication on March 6:

Dolores Johnson

Dolores Evelyn Johnson, 85, of Copan, died Saturday.

Family will receive guests for visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Copan United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery at Caney, under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Juanita Hardman

Juanita Wyvone Hardman, 75, died Feb. 29. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., March 5, at Woolaroc. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bailey Rascoe Jr.

Bailey Rascoe Jr., 69, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. March 5 at Good Shepherd Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker died March 2. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home, with formal visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff funeral Home & Crematory.

Wayne Fish

Wayne William Fish, 78, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending and will be announced by Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Gene Sturm

Gene Paul Sturm, 79, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Private family services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joda Anderson

Joda Anderson died Feb. 2; Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Delaware Indian cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ardith McCort

Ardith McCort died Feb. 22; graveside inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.