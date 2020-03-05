Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley is one of five Oklahoma public school educators being honored with 2020 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence awards.

The awards, given by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, will be presented May 16 at the organization’s 34th annual Academic Awards Banquet at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Norman. Each of the five winners will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture, designed by late Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts and produced by Artistic Glass Studio of Edmond.

McCauley is being honored for his work in the area of elementary/secondary administration.

“I am beyond humbled to be included in the group. The recognition is a reflection of our students, staff, and amazing community’s support of education. I am just the lucky guy who gets to serve as superintendent,” McCauley said.

The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in the state’s public schools.

“Oklahomans know that education is the best investment we can make for our future,” said Cathryn Render, foundation president. “By honoring these exceptional educators, we are sending a message that we value excellence in public schools and the professionals who have given so much of themselves to enrich the lives of our children.”

When McCauley assumed his post in 2016, the district was facing a dire budget situation and low morale. In just three years, he has led the passage of two historic bond issues, engaged stakeholders to develop and execute a strategic plan, and expanded opportunities for students.

“McCauley earned his way to the district’s top post through a soft-spoken leadership style combining humility with intelligence and drive – a combination that naturally attracts others toward a shared vision of a better future for all children,” said Dan Droege, a founder of Bartlesville’s Public Education Advocates for Kids.

In his first 100 days as superintendent, McCauley engaged key stakeholders, from students and parents to district employees and community members, to help create a three-year strategic plan. Inspired by their input, the district has implemented several new programs, including a 1:1 Student Computing Initiative providing Chromebook computers for all students in grades 6-12; Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum for all K-5 classes; and a new agriculture program for secondary students.

In addition, the district established an Alternative Therapeutic Learning Academic Setting (ATLAS) for elementary students who struggle in school due to trauma.

Many of those projects, as well as facility improvements, were made possible through the passage of a $19.4 million bond issue in 2016 and a $17.9 bond issue in 2019. The first bond issue also was critical in saving teaching positions and protecting class sizes.

McCauley has also sought to improve school culture by engaging more with teachers through school site visits and community events. He hosts informal Coffee-with-Chuck discussions and has instituted the BPS Wellness Challenge, where school sites complete against each other for the highest participation in the Wooloroc 8K race.

During the education funding crisis in 2018, McCauley encouraged many fellow superintendents across the state to suspend school so teachers and parents could make their case at the State Capitol. He and his school board even worked with local Rep. Earl Sears to develop a bipartisan funding plan that would eventually provide for $6,000 teacher pay raises and other critical needs.

“Chuck McCauley’s commitment to public education has been etched in stone,” Sears said. “Chuck’s action for students and teachers has moved Oklahoma forward.”

In addition to presenting the Medal for Excellence awards, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence will honor 100 of Oklahoma’s top public high school seniors as Academic All-Staters at its May 16 banquet. The Academic Awards Banquet is open to the public, with admission priced at $50. Registration will open online April 1 at www.ofe.org.