OKLAHOMA CITY — Thanks to a 30-21 advantage in the closing half, Chandler’s girls handled Chisholm 47-38 Thursday in a Class 3A area tournament contest at Western Heights High School.

Sophomore Leah Brannon, who was averaging 11 points, headed Chandler’s offense with 22 points, 13 coming in the second half.

Chandler was accurate on six 3-pointers with two each coming from Jaelynn Robertson and Presley Martzall. Jaedyn Robertson and Kelsey Williams notched one trey apiece. Chisholm was held to one 3-pointer.

“Our girls really wanted this,” said Chandler head coach Rodney Treat. “Chisholm ended our season last year in the first game of the area tournament. We’ve been talking about redemption, pushing that hard all week.”

Chandler connected on just 5-of-14 free throws while Chisholm was 9-of-15.

If Chandler is to keep its state tournament hope alive, it must defeat Prague at 1:30 today. The Lady Red Devils are 4-0 against Chandler this season.”

“We have to make some shots when we get them,” said Treat. “Prague is a good team which starts five seniors and takes care of the ball.”

Chandler must win two more area games to advance to state.

